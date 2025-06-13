Bensler LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.