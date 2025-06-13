Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

