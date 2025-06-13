Head-To-Head Analysis: Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZyVersa Therapeutics and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schrödinger 0 1 4 1 3.00

Schrödinger has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.53%. Given Schrödinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than ZyVersa Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.30 million N/A N/A Schrödinger $230.49 million 6.80 $40.72 million ($2.63) -8.12

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Schrödinger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than ZyVersa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -224.85% -103.22% Schrödinger -91.84% -35.77% -24.51%

Volatility and Risk

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Schrödinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schrödinger beats ZyVersa Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.