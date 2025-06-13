Bensler LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.8% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $811.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $773.53 and its 200-day moving average is $801.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $769.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

