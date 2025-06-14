URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Down 16% – Time to Sell?

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) shares fell 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.06). 811,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 404,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £82,500.00, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.08.

URU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.