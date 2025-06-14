James W. Quinn Sells 40,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total value of $8,316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,531.44. The trade was a 70.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGX opened at $217.95 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $246.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Argan by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

