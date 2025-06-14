JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.