JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.6207 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

