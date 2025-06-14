Robert M. Williams, Jr. Sells 750,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $957.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

