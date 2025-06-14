Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells 88,000 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $5,008,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,428,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,272,829.54. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $72.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 644,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Kize Capital LP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 289,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

