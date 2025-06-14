GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05). Approximately 104,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,218,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Get GCM Resources alerts:

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.