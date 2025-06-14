GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 145.83 ($1.98). 18,964,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 2,249,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.72.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

