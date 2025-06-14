CX Institutional Sells 17,998 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.61 and its 200 day moving average is $258.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

