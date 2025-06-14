CX Institutional Makes New $375,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

