Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 457.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,111 shares of company stock worth $50,431,766. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $130.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

