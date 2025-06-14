Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,342 ($45.35) and last traded at GBX 3,272 ($44.40), with a volume of 24374285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,020 ($40.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Halma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLMA

Halma Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of £11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,821.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,782.82.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halma

In other news, insider Steve Gunning purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,619 ($35.54) per share, with a total value of £6,992.73 ($9,488.10). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.