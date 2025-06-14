CX Institutional Invests $366,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,583 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $629,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $130,772,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after buying an additional 572,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $237.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

