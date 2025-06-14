CX Institutional Sells 155,155 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

CX Institutional lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,155 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $25.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

