CX Institutional Sells 75,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,129 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 202,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 127,657 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

