CX Institutional Sells 3,367 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after buying an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.12 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

