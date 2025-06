Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) dropped 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 280,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 79,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

