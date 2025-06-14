Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 17.8% – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 414,485,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 54,822,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £905,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.