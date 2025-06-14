Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $120.04.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

