Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 1,053,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,661,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37,962.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ariana Resources

About Ariana Resources

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,783,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($24,197.19). 43.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

