Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 19,067 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $356.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $292.27 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

