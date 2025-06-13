Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $2.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

