Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $192.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

