The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,692 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $124.34 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.89 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

