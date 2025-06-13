Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 124,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 472,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.66 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.