Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, and Costco Wholesale are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the inventory of food and household items that a supermarket or grocery store holds to meet customer demand. This includes perishable goods—produce, dairy, meat—and non-perishables—canned goods, grains, and cleaning supplies. Effective grocery stock management involves accurate forecasting, timely replenishment, and stock rotation to maintain freshness and minimize waste. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. 11,488,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,844,301. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,402. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,663,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,737,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.93. 5,846,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,001.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $996.91 and a 200-day moving average of $980.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

