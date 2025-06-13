Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 720.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $79,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $424.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

