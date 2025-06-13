Promising Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, publishing, distribution, or hardware production of video games. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges, hoping to profit from the industry’s growth and the financial performance of individual gaming firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,488,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,844,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. Walmart has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

