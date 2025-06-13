Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. 55,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,345. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $132.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile
