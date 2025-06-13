Legacy Trust Buys 1,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $595.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

