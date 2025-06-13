Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 727 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
