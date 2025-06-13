Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,229 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.