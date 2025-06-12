Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KO
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Wall Street Sees More Upside for Dell and HPE
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Marvels: 3 Stocks That Crushed Sales Estimates in May
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.