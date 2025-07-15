MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $136.63 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,785.60. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.