Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $151.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.