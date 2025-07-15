Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.85 target price (up from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Up 0.5%

SSRM stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Silver Standard Resources has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of -0.12.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Research analysts expect that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

