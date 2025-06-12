Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $457.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

