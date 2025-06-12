Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.