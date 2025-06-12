First United Bank & Trust Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

