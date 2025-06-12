Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after buying an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after buying an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

NYSE FI opened at $167.87 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

