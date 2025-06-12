Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $23.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

