Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

