SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Boosted by Members Wealth LLC

Members Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Members Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,262,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 621,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 157,220 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 73,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.