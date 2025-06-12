Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $203,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.