Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $590.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

