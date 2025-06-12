Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

