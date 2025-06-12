Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

